THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) says politicians are not being arrested for expressing their views but for the manner in which they convey such opinions. And the commission has vowed to continue defending those who are enjoying their rights within the confines of the law. Commenting on concerns from opposition party members that the democratic space was shrinking under the new dawn government, HRC Spokesperson Mwelwa Muleya argued that people shouldn’t think enjoyment of human rights is synonymous with anarchy. He added that those who were being arrested were being arrested for specific crimes. “There has been relatively a lot of freedom for people where they are exceeding the enjoyment of that freedom to really go beyond what should be…...



