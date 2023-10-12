THE NGOCC has congratulated Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti for scooping the Commonwealth Parliamentarian of the year award. Speaker Mutti was recently awarded as the Commonwealth Parliamentarian of the year 2023 at the just ended 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, in Accra, Ghana. In a statement, Wednesday, NGOCC Chairperson Grace Sinkamba said the Speaker’s nomination and subsequent award were a testament to the distinguished manner she had steered parliamentary debate in the House. “The Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) congratulates Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia Rt. Hon. Nelly Butete Kashumba Mutti MP for being awarded as the Commonwealth Parliamentarian of the year 2023 at the just ended 66th Commonwealth Conference in Accra, Ghana. As the first…...



