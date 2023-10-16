UPND Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the ruling party is not aware of any attempted attack on former president Edgar Lungu by suspected party cadres over the weekend. Mweetwa, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson says there is a possibility that the PF stage-managed everything to gain public sympathy. On Saturday, PF secretary general Raphael Nakacinda alleged that some armed UPND cadres wanted to attack Lungu during his routine Saturday morning exercise. He claimed that the party earlier received information that Community House had organised UPND cadres to attack the former head of state. “As secretary general of the Patriotic Front, I did come to check on the safety of the former president in view of what Community House has state-managed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.