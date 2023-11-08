POLICE have arrested a 37-year-old Kitwe man for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a dog. Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer Peacewell Mweemba disclosed in a statement that the incident occurred on Sunday around 22:00 hours in Kitwe West. He explained that the incident was reported to the police by Delphine Chibangu aged 38, after she heard her dog making a funny noise, only to find the suspect, Hendrix Musukwa, in the middle of the act. “Unnatural Offences (Bestiality) – OB No. 11316/23. Occurred on November 5, 2023 around 22:00 hours at House No. KW- 0809 Kitwe West Compound in which F/ Delphine Chibangu aged 38, Occupation-Business-lady, T- Kaonde, V- Chibangu, C- Kasempa, D- Kasempa reported that M/ Hendrix Musukwa aged 37…...



