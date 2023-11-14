A CONSORTIUM of unions from Public Universities has called on government to establish a separate Higher Education Ministry, arguing that the Education Minister has failed their sector and is simply “a minister of desks”. The unions have also appealed to government to allocate a higher percentage of the national budget to public universities to adequately cover operating costs, faculty salaries, and infrastructure development. Further, the unions are demanding the prompt appointment of the Vice Chancellors and Deputy Chancellors to fill up vacant positions at Mulungushi, University of Zambia and the Copperbelt Universities. The joint statement has been signed by the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU), Copperbelt University Academics Union (CBUAU), University of Zambia Professional Staff Union (UNZAPROSU),…...



