CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says Transport and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali would have been compensated K5 million in court if prescribed proceedings were followed. And Mweetwa says the PF government amended the Constitution to remove the Article which requires public publication of the declaration of the President’s assets. Meanwhile, Mweetwa says government’s decision to reduce the interest rate on student loans is another UPND campaign promise actualised. At a media briefing, Tuesday, Mweetwa said if Tayali’s case had continued in court, he would have been given 5 to 10 times the K450,000 compensation he had gotten in a consent judgement. “Let me indicate to you, without defending those payments, that the State with its lawyers or parties to proceedings…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.