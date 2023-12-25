THE country has in the last 24 hours recorded 80 new cholera cases, bringing the cumulative total since January 2023 to 3,024. No Cholera related death has, however, been recorded in the last 24 hours. The country has been experiencing a surge in the number of cholera cases owing to the onset of the rainy season. According to statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Sunday, the new cases were recorded in Lusaka, Luangwa, Chilanga, Chongwe, Vubwi, Petauke, Mpulungu, Mumbwa and Chadiza districts. The cumulative number of Cholera deaths since October stood at 58 as at yesterday, while the cumulative number of deaths from January 2023 stood at 76. Meanwhile, the number of Cholera patients still in admission stood at…...



