PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has appointed Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe to act as Foreign Affairs and International Coorperation Minister after Stanley Kakubo’s resignation. According to a statement issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Permanent Secretary Etambuyu Gundersen, Haimbe will act in that position until a substantive minister is appointed. “I wish to inform you that following the resignation of Hon. Stanley Kakubo MP as minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hon, Mulambo Haimbe, MP, Minister of Justice has been appointed to act as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation with effect from 28th December 2023, until the substantive Minister is appointed to the position. I submit this for your information and circulation,” stated Gundersen…. To continue...



