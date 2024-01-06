A 25-YEAR-OLD man of Kafue District in Lusaka Province has appeared before the Kafue Magistrates’ Court for defiling and murdering a five-year-old girl. Moses Mupeta of Kasaka Area in Kafue appeared before Magistrate Webster Chanda on charges of Defilement of a Child and Murder. Particulars of the offence are that on November 10, 2023 Mupeta, unlawfully had carnal knowledge and murdered a girl below the age of 16. The accused, who is in custody, was arrested on the fateful day. The matter is scheduled to come up for mention on January 19, 2024…. To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.Log In Subscribe...



