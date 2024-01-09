PF Eastern Province Informatio­n and Publicity Secretary William Phiri has called on the party leadership to remove Andrew Lubusha from his position as provincial chairman, accusing him of inciting councillors to defect to the UPND. But Lubusha has explained that despite being a loyal member of the Patriotic Front, he is obliged to make it clear to his people when he receives support from the government and to be grateful when money has been released through the Constituency Development Fund. Meanwhile, PF Chairperson for Information and Publicity Emmanuel Mwamba says he has censured Phiri for installing himself as acting provincial chairperson of the party, adding that Lubusha is not under disciplinary action. He added that if a formal complaint is…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.