PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President-Elect Félix Tshisekedi, following his victory in the recently held General Elections. President elect Tshisekedi was declared winner of the DRC’s election after scooping more than 70 percent of the vote, with his nearest contender, Moise Katumbi, receiving 18 percent of the vote. The President elect will be sworn in for a second term on January 20. In a statement, Friday, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe said President Hichilema also commended the peaceful and calm manner in which the elections were conducted in the DRC. He stated that the President acknowledged the deep-rooted warm and cordial bilateral relations between Zambia and the DRC anchored on…...



