POLICE in Chipata have apprehended Sisinje Ward Councilor Phillip Phiri for allegedly attempting to sell 450 bags of white maize, designated as relief food for vulnerable citizens under his ward. Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga disclosed in a statement that the incident was reported by Moffat Mulile, a 46-year-old Disaster Management Officer. He stated that according to the report, DMMU engaged the assistance of Councilors in Chipangali Constituency to facilitate the distribution of relief maize to vulnerable citizens. “Chipata Central Police Station is currently investigating a case of theft involving the misappropriation of 450 bags of white maize designated as relief food for vulnerable citizens under Sisinje Ward, Chipangali District. The incident was reported by Moffat Mulile, a 46-year-old…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.