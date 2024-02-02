THE Southern Africa Network Against Corruption (SANAC) has noted with concern that most corrupt practices go unpunished in Zambia because of the light punishment for corruption offences. SANAC is, therefore, pleased that ACC is reviewing the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 with a view of putting in place stiffer penalties for corrupt practices, saying this will act as a deterrent to would-be offenders. During the launch of the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) earlier this week, Anti-Corruption Commission Director General Tom Shamakamba disclosed that the commission was reviewing the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 with a view of putting in place stiffer penalties for corrupt practices. “You may wish to know that the Commission is reviewing the Anti-Corruption…...



