THE Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday recorded a warn and caution statement from former Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo in a matter where he is under investigation for abuse of office. The ACC is probing possible abuse of office by Kakubo, relating to his acquisition of mining licences and allowing his Chinese business partners to initiate mining activities in Kasempa without approval from the relevant government authorities. Kakubo resigned in December last year after information emerged that he had allegedly short-changed some Chinese nationals in a transaction involving a sale of a mine. Kakubo had entered into an agreement with some Chinese nationals in 2022 regarding the sale of a mine which he owns in Kasempa District. The transaction involved Kakubo’s company…...



