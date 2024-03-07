SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe has described the demolition of Munyaule Market, located behind Lusaka City Market, as barbaric. Over the weekend, the Lusaka City Council (LCC) demolished Munyaule Market, dispersing close to 1,000 marketeers. Lusaka Mayor Chilando Chitangala said the council, in partnership with Kandora Construction, a private stakeholder, will rebuild and improve the market. Speaking to journalists shortly after he appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for a charge of espionage, Wednesday, Dr M’membe said it was heartless for the government to allow the demolition of the market. “Good leaders should be able to feel the stress of their fellow citizens. You cannot deprive a citizen their source of livelihood without a replacement or an alternative given...



