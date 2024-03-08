DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda says the new law which provides for financial crimes to be concluded within five months will ensure timely delivery of justice. Banda says Statutory Instrument number 10 will help improve the public’s confidence in law enforcement as cases will be concluded within a short period of time. Speaking when he featured on ZNBC, Tuesday, Banda said Statutory Instrument number 10 of 2024 will ensure that justice is done at the right time. “Statutory Instrument number 10 of 2024 is a milestone in our endeavor to ensure that justice is seen not only to be done, but done at the right time. They say justice delayed is justice denied. As DEC we welcome...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.