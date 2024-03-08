Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says the UPND government’s return to power in 2026 will be determined by the record of what it has done during its first five years in office. Lifuka says UPND came into power by promising to address the myriad of problems that Zambians face, and must now focus on implementing the social contract it signed with the people. Commenting on the current political atmosphere, Lifuka said UPND’s focus should be on ensuring that it establishes a credible record of success, which would engender public trust in its leadership. “The UPND in opposition aspired to form a government and prepared what it considered a compelling manifesto to address the myriad of problems that the Zambian people face....