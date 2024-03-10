EDGAR Lungu-led PF faction Chairperson for Publicity and Information Emmanuel Mwamba says Zambians should never allow maneuvers by government to regulate podcasts because such attempts are aimed at restricting freedom of speech. Mwamba says government has stopped opposition political parties from exercising their freedom of speech in public and private media. In an interview, Saturday, Mwamba said podcasts are never regulated worldwide and the attempt by government to regulate them in Zambia is aimed at stifling citizens. “The attempt by government to shut divergent views is what Zambians should condemn. So they are not just coming after Emmanuel Mwamba, they are coming after all of us whether you are a church leader, whether you are a trade unionist, their goal...



