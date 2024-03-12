UPND National Media Committee Director General Frank Bwalya says people should not look at government’s attempt to regulate podcasts negatively. And Bwalya says the Patriotic Front party has no moral right to complain about public media blacking out opposition political parties because PF did the same when it was in government. In an interview, Sunday, Bwalya said people should not look at the move to regulate podcasts in a negative way, but also consider the positive side of having such legislations. “It is in order for a responsible government to contemplate regulating online media. The only difference between the conventional media and online media is that in one instance, conventional media for instance, you have news print, something complex that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.