PF Member of the Central Committee Mwiimba Malama says it would not be right for the former ruling party to politicise load shedding because it is occurring for a genuine reason. And Malama says he hopes the UPND has now realised that certain things like climate change can’t be changed no matter how clever a government is. In an interview, Malama reminded the ruling party that they politicised and condemned load shedding during the Patriotic Front’s tenure. “Load shedding is not strange. When we had load shedding in PF, the UPND politicised it. That is where we go wrong. That is where we fail to understand that certain things they don’t change much. It doesn’t matter how clever you are....



