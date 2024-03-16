MISS Zambia 2021/22 winner Natasha Mapulanga has written a demand letter to the pageant organisers, seeking compensation for the financial loss and emotional distress she has endured due to their failure to meet their obligations. In a demand letter addressed to Miss Zambia Chairperson Elizabeth Mwanza, through her lawyers Nsapato and Co Advocates, Mapulanga also wants compensation for expenses incurred while preparing for Miss World 2023/24. According to the demand letter, which was dated March 14, Mapulanga stated that Miss Zambia was yet fulfil the monthly payments of K5,500 to her, from the agreed prize of $4000. She further stated that the Mercedes Benz announced as the grand prize had also not been given to her. “We act for Natasha...