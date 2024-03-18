KANCHIBIYA PF MP Sunday Chanda says over 1,000 houses have collapsed in Kanchibiya constituency in Muchinga Province due to heavy rains. On Thursday, UPPZ president Charles Chanda posted on his Facebook page photos of some collapsed houses which were occupied by some teachers in Kanchibiya. In an interview, Chanda said he had reported the incidents to the Disaster Management Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and help had been rendered with regards to roofing sheets, tents and food, but more needed to be done. “Firstly, Kanchibiya constituency is one of the areas that are adversely affected by the floods. The disasters arising from the ongoing rainy season is something that Kanchibiya has had to deal with and is still dealing with. I wish...



