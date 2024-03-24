POLICE have arrested four people in connection with the murder of Mwangelwa Akapelwa, Induna Inete of the Barotse Royal Establishment. Police have revealed the motive behind the murder of the Induna, stating that it was due to a family dispute. In a statement, Sunday, police deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale said on March 22, 2024, at around 23:00 hours, police were able to trace the suspected killer, identified as Liswaniso Wamunyima, aged 47, from Limulunga District. Mwale said Wamunyima was found hiding at a witch doctor’s house. “Police have arrested four people in connection with the murder of Mwangelwa Akapelwa, the Induna Inete. After thorough investigations, on March 22, 2024, around 23:00 hours, police were able to trace the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.