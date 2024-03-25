GOVERNANCE Activist Rueben Lifuka says delay in appointing a substantive Foreign Affairs Minister gives credence to rumours that President Hakainde Hichilema wants to reappoint Stanley Kakubo to the position. Kakubo resigned from his position late last year after being embroiled in a failed deal to sell a mine to a Chinese investor, which brought about allegations of corruption. The two parties have since reconciled their differences and reached a consent judgement on Friday. However, with the President failing to appoint a new Foreign Affairs Minister, many believe that the Head of State has been waiting for Kakubo to sort out his issues with the Chinese investor so that he can reappoint him to head the Foreign Affairs Ministry once more....



