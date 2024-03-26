THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced that Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, the President of Botswana, will undertake a working visit to Zambia from March 26 to 27, 2024. Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe disclosed, in a statement, that President Hakainde Hichilema and President Masisi were scheduled to hold official talks in Livingstone on matters of mutual interest, focusing on bilateral, regional and international issues. He added that this high level engagement was a follow-up to President Hichilema’s working visit to Botswana in January 2024. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that His Excellency Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana will...



