Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary (Administration) Joseph Akafumba gives a speech during the Commissioning Ceremony of the Public Security Information System “Safe City Project” on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 – Picture by Milimo Namangala

HOME Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Josephs Akafumba has expressed concern that despite the Zambia Police Service being mandated to protect life and property, some “overzealous” officers neglect this duty and instead abuse the power entrusted to them. And Police Public Complaints Commission Chairperson Zunga Siakalima says the commission is working towards enhancing police professionalism and building public confidence in the service. During the launch of a Service Delivery Charter for the Commission, recently, Akafumba lamented that the abuse of power by some police officers had led to loss of property and in certain cases, life. “The government continues its endeavour to provide a safe and secure living environment for all by setting up deliberate policies and institutions which...