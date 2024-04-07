THE Zambia Meteorological Department under the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment has forecasted widespread rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in Western, Southern, North-western, Copperbelt, Lusaka and Central Provinces from April 7 to 13, 2024. In a weather alert, Friday, the Department stated that this is due to the extended area of low-pressure system from southern Democratic Republic of Congo to the southern coast of South Africa. The Department stated that it was expected to rain particularly in the mornings and evenings. “Weather Advisory: 7th to 13th April 2024. General situation: an extended area of low pressure system from southern Democratic Republic of Congo to the southern coast of South Africa (subtropical trough), will influence weather over Zambia from the...



