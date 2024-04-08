Fr Emmanuel Chikoya during the national prayers for peaceful elections in Zambia at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka on August 1, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Fr Emmanuel Chikoya has wondered why the country is still experiencing cholera and load shedding when President Hakainde Hichilema promised that the two would be history when he’s elected into office. And Fr Chikoya says former president Edgar Lungu meant well for the country, but needed to be more firm. Speaking when he featured on “The Conversation” podcast recently, Fr Chikoya said the President promised to change many things. “Don’t over promise, that would be my initial comment. Basically the Zambians came out in mass to vote because they got a message, here is a man, here is a political party that will change the narrative. Maybe people will be saying it’s premature,...