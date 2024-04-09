GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says the call out issued against Catholic Priest Fr Chewe Mukosa was not withdrawn due to pressure, stressing that government cannot be pressured by one priest. On Friday, police on the Copperbelt Province summoned Fr Mukosa for questioning regarding his sermon during the Easter Vigil Mass at St. Joseph Parish in Lufwanyama. In the sermon, Fr Mukosa remarked that politicians were liars and that was why Zambians were constantly in a state of suffering. However, the summon was later withdrawn following an outcry from various stakeholders. When asked if the summon was withdrawn due to pressure, Mulusa argued that government can’t be pressured by one priest, when it has lived with people that have said...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.