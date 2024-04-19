THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has apprehended a Tanzanian truck driver for trafficking in loose cannabis weighing 88.8 kilograms, which was concealed in 13 bundles hidden under the truck’s trailer. In a separate incident, DEC also arrested another Tanzanian for trafficking in 13 pre-packs of cannabis and three pre-packs of suspected narcotics. In a statement, DEC Assistant Public Relations Officer Theresa Mawere revealed that the seized drugs from the operation were taken to UTH’s Drug and Food Laboratory for analysis where they were confirmed to be 13 pre-packs of high-grade cannabis weighing 11.4 kilograms and three pre-packs of crystal Methamphetamine with a total weight of 761 grams. “In Kazungula District, the Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has apprehended a Tanzanian truck...



