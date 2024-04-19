MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says citizens have been turned into beggars because of the polices of the UPND government. On Tuesday, President Hakainde Hichilema appealed to the international community, private sector, the church and civil society organisations to provide financial and material support to help mitigate the devastating effects of drought. In an interview, Wednesday, Mundubile said the country was struggling because the UPND government had mishandled the agriculture sector. “We are in this situation because the agriculture sector has been mishandled by the UPND government. We’ve been turned into beggars because of the policies of the UPND. The sad part about everything is that you can’t trust the UPND with whatever they do, whenever the UPND...



