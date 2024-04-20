PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he has attended the Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi speaking people for over 30 years because culture is important. The President has told rival politicians to join the Kuomboka cerebrations without starting fights. He says Zambia is on a journey of development but those that destroyed and stole from the nation are not happy and are now speaking like mad people, as they want him to produce a passport to enter Mongu. Speaking when he arrived in Mongu yesterday, President Hichilema said his administration respected the traditional leadership. “We have come here for Kuomboka. I have come here to Kuomboka for over 30 years because culture is important. We respect our heritage, we respect the Litunga,...



