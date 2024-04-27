THE United Nations (UN) has through the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) activated an allocation of up to $5.5 million to support Zambia’s drought response. In a statement, Friday, United Nations Zambia National Information Officer Mark Maseko said the funding was subject to completion of necessary formalities by UN agencies in Zambia. “The United Nations (UN) has through the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) activated an allocation of up to $5.5 million to support Zambia’s response to an unprecedented drought that has left about 7.5 million people in 84 districts in need of assistance, with the majority being women and children. The funding is subject to completion of necessary formalities by UN agencies in Zambia that are delivering as one...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.