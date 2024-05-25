THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has apprehended two females aged 27 of Ndola’s Mushili Compound for money laundering offences involving over 47 million. In a statement, Saturday, DEC public relations officer Allan Tamba disclosed that the suspects, in their capacity as members of Brilliant Global Solution Multi-Purpose Cooperative, were involved in money circulation schemes without lawful authority. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its Anti-Money Laundering Investigations Unit (AMLIU), has apprehended and jointly charged Natasha Mugode, female aged 27, and Semwa Chenda, female aged 27, both of Ndola’s Mushili Compound, for money laundering offences. The suspects, in their capacity as directors or members of Brilliant Global Solution Multi-Purpose Cooperative, were involved in Money Circulation Schemes without lawful authority. The investigation...



