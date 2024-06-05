IF Edgar Lungu made his money as a lawyer, where was it when he became MP, minister, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has questioned. And SANAC Executive Director Gregory Chifire says it’s shocking that Lungu chose to lie to the world by claiming he was a successful lawyer, despite having been suspended for chewing a client’s money. Chifire says records of Lungu’s declaration of assets can show how his net worth shot up from K2 million to over K20 million within a short period. On Sunday, Lungu said he was a top-notch lawyer, adding that his track record, from his time as a lawyer to his political career, clearly indicated how he acquired his wealth. In an interview, Tuesday, Mweetwa...



