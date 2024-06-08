PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has insisted that government works slowly, arguing that there’s need to identify and address some hurdles which lead to this. And President Hichilema says government wants to deepen its relationship with Japan as Zambia seeks to transform the economy. Speaking when he met with JICA president Dr Tanaka Akihiko and his entourage at State House, Thursday, President Hichilema said there was need to come up with a checklist which would enable proper tracking of their agreements. “How do we move such a good meeting forward, I may want us to agree on a checklist of various things we have discussed here and it works to avoid looseness in doing things. Hope this is not just a diplomatic...



