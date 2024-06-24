VICE-President Mutale Nalumango has disclosed that Zambia is currently hosting about 101,878 asylum seekers, refugees and former refugees. Speaking in North-Western Province during the commemoration of World Refugee Day, Thursday, Vice-President Nalumango said the country stood on the principles of empathy and human dignity. “In Zambia, we have more strangers to the plight of refugees. For decades, we have provided shelter and support to those in conflict, persecution and adversity. Currently, Zambia has about 101,878, a combination of asylum seekers, refugees and former refugees from Angola, Rwanda and other countries. As a country, we stand at the principle of empathy and human dignity, ensuring that our brothers find not just safety but also a community that values and supports them....



