THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the estimated 2026 general election budget is K1.7 billion. And ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis says the commission plans to commence mass mobile registration of voters in May 2025 to cover all polling stations countrywide. Meanwhile, Commission Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says the commission isolated political parties from the electoral reform process to avoid conflict of interest. Speaking at the launch of the electoral reform technical committee and 2026 election road map, Friday, ECZ Director Electoral Operations Royd Katongo said the estimated budget for 2026 general elections was K1.7 billion. “Our estimated budget for the 2026 general election road map as we saw the highlights and there are so many activities that are...



