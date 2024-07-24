POLICE in Lusaka have apprehended a 20-year-old first year University of Zambia medical student for faking his abduction and attempting to extort K80,000 from his father after squandering money through betting. Police have also arrested two other individuals involved in the matter. A video has gone viral in which one of the arrested individuals was narrating how the 20-year-old hired them to pretend they had abducted him in order to extort money from his parents. This was after he lost about K185,000 to betting. In the video, Zakaria Haringa’s hands are tied to the ceiling while one of the men is whipping him to demonstrate how they orchestrated the fake abduction. In a statement, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.