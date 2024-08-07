THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) says it has uncovered major drug syndicates in Lusaka and Copperbelt Provinces. Addressing the media through a statement yesterday, DEC Spokesperson Allan Tamba said the operation had led to the arrest of four suspects for trafficking in 1,246 pre-packs of high-grade cannabis weighing over 2.5 tonnes and Methamphetamines weighing 88.316 grams. He said among those arrested were two Tanzanian nationals. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), has successfully executed major drug interdiction activities across Lusaka and the Copperbelt Province, resulting in the arrest of multiple suspects and the seizure of significant quantities of illicit substances. In a meticulously planned and well-executed operation, DEC officers in Lusaka in collaboration with officers from Siavonga District have arrested four...



