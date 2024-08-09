THE Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) says it booked 522 motorists for exceeding the prescribed speed limit during an operation over the Farmers Day long weekend. In a statement, RTSA Acting Head of Public Relations Mukela Mangolwa indicated that the speed management operation saw Mazabuka record the highest number of speed violations, followed by Ndola. “The Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) booked 522 motorists for exceeding prescribed speed limit during an operation over the Farmers Day long weekend. The speed management operation carried out using the S1 cameras recently launched by the Agency saw Mazabuka record the highest number of speed violations while Ndola was second. Speeding tickets have been generated and sent to offenders who will be...



