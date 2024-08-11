Chief Justice Mumba Malila (r) appreciating the Constitutional court stand during the public open day and the launch of the Mediation Settlement week at the Judiciary Supreme Court grounds in Lusaka on Thursday 8th August 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

CHIEF Justice Mumba Malila says the Judiciary cannot stay silent on high profile cases in an era where misinformation proliferates swiftly. Justice Malila says the myth that the Judiciary must not be heard is unfortunately confining, forcing them to pretend they have no views on issues, no broad vision of social justice, and no strong attachment to issues that are constantly affecting society. He adds that their attitudes about judicial silence lead to a lack of openness in other areas, and that because they are often isolated from public debate, they become disturbed by criticism and tend to forget that the cases they decide have broader implications outside the courts. Speaking when he launched the Judiciary Communication Strategy and Mediation...