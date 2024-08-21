PF faction Information and Publicity Chairperson Emmanuel Mwamba says the UPND government is not willing to listen to opposition political parties when they provide solutions to the nation’s problems. On Monday, Bene Mukuni representative, Jonas Shakafuswa, urged politicians not to wait until they formed government to offer solutions that would help alleviate the suffering of Zambians. However in an interview, Tuesday, Mwamba said government did not listen to advice from opposition political parties. “This government doesn’t listen and in every discourse we have been giving solutions. We said they were warnings of disaster and emergency. We warned that they should not export power and maize, they kept on exporting. So they depleted our national maize stock reserves. They depleted the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.