THE Department of National Parks and Wildlife (DNPW) says five lions attacked and killed a 20-year old male of Kalabo District in Western Province on Wednesday last week. In a statement, Monday, Department of National Parks and Wildlife Director, Dominic Chiinda, said the lions attacked the victim while he was guarding a garden with his brother around 19:00 hours. “The Ministry of Tourism is saddened to learn of a tragic incident that occurred on 21 August 2024, in the game management area surrounding Liuwa plain national park. The report from the Department of National Parks And Wildlife (DNPW) is that a coalition of five male lions attacked and killed a male aged 20, in mulinga area, village Ilato in Chief...



