INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi says it’s a sign of mental stress when people fail to see the good things which the new dawn government has done so far. On Saturday Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe said some of our leaders need some mental checkup. Commenting on this, Tuesday, Milupi said a man who was not mentally stressed could see positivity in what government had done in three years of being in office. “There are people who are ignoring the right things that are being done but [it’s] because they didn’t do that when they had the authority and in power. So, being silent by not even acknowledging what is going on is a sign of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.