IN the heart of Zambia’s Copperbelt, the town of Chingola is known for its rich copper deposits. But beneath its wealth lies a dark and deadly syndicate. Here, illegal artisanal mining activities, fueled by the greed of foreign businessmen, mostly Chinese; sustained by politicians and the desperation of local miners, has turned the community into a valley of death. You must have heard about the mine accident in December 2023, where over 35 youths were buried alive at Sensele Mine. Have you ever wondered what minerals they were digging and whom they were selling it to? What about the government’s tolerance of these activities? Why has this business been allowed to continue despite the deaths? An investigation into that accident...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.