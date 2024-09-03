LUSAKA Province UPND chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says Zambians shouldn’t blame government for compensating UPND members who were wrongfully arrested by the PF because they deserve the awards. Asked if it is wise to compensate their members amid economic hardships, Mwaliteta questioned why the UPND should not be compensated for their suffering in prison simply because the country is facing challenges. Mwaliteta is among several ruling party officials who have been compensated for wrongful arrests by the state, with the most recent case involving 17 UPND members who were awarded K600,000 each as damages for false imprisonment through a consent judgement. Governance activist Rueben Lifuka, however, said government’s tendency to reward UPND cadres through consent judgements for even the flimsiest of...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.