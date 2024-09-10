THE Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) has announced the indefinite suspension of eight GCE examinations centres due to examination malpractices. In a statement, Tuesday, ECZ Public Relations Manager Nicolas Nkhuwa said the suspension had resulted in the nullification of results for candidates from the affected centres. Nkhuwa said the nullified results had affected over 4,700 candidates. “The Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended indefinitely the GCE Examination Centre Status from the following schools: i. Isoko GCE Centre (Code: 1765) of Mpulungu District with whole centre results nullified affecting 116 candidates, ii. Mapunga GCE Centre (Code: 6190) of Mushindamo District with whole centre results nullified affecting 204 candidates, iii. Kasapa Day Secondary GCE (Code: 6265) of Mushindamo District with whole...



