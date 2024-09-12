TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) Executive Director Maurice Nyambe says ECZ has been very reluctant to sanction political parties and individual candidates for various malpractices such as voter buying. Nyambe says TI-Z would like to see the Electoral Commission of Zambia take a greater interest in the intra-party electoral processes, which are often marred with the worst cases of corruption in any electoral cycle. Commenting on the Electoral reform committee’s call for written submissions, Wednesday, Nyambe called on the ECZ to strengthen its administrative framework for ensuring that electoral players that engaged in malpractices were punished severely. “We commend the ECZ for according stakeholders this opportunity and it is our hope that all stakeholders will utilise this chance to input into...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.