PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has eulogised former University of Zambia Professor Michelo Hansungule. Speaking at the professor’s burial, Wednesday, President Hichilema described Hansungule as a complete, great individual. “Professor Michelo Hansungule really having lost him, we have lost a great individual, a complete individual, a thorough human being. We offer our sincere condolences to the family, immediate family, extended family, Choma, Southern, Zambia, SADC, Africa and the global community. I know the global community is mourning Professor Michelo Hansungule. Professor Hansungule was a true patriot and advocate for justice, no doubt about it. A distinguished human rights expert as we have already, he moulded an essence of African patriots. I must say that Professor Hansungule loved this country, loved Zambia, worked...